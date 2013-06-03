WCCA-TV is the Public-access television cable TV station in Worcester, Massachusetts. WCCA TV 13 is recognized as community anchor institution for media democracy and creative innovation.

It’s many educational and programs and services are systemically connected with a vast majority of Worcester’s community organizations, as a vital role to empower all who avail themselves of it’s educational programs and Television/Video production facilities. Community WCCA TV 13 is a 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization that provides access to television production for community members and training for people of all ages in television as well as video production.

The station has a diverse selection of television programs for people to watch on cable television and live on the internet (www.wccatv.com). The station has a professional staff to assist and train persons interested in creating their own television programs. There are several non-profit organizations and agencies that utilize WCCA TV 13 as a venue for public service announcements. Many local performing artists, business leaders, community activists, and public officials appear on WCCA TV 13 each week.

Also, WCCA TV 13 offers a public computer lab Monday-Friday for free computer and internet usage. TV 13 offers year round technology educational classes and workshops for all ages, including after school and summer youth training programs. It’s a place to play and create. A list of the programs shown on WCCA TV 13 is available on their website. As a sole Public Access Center, WCCA TV has one of the largest video archives in the nation. Videos can be accessed at wccatv.com/video .

Learn, Create and Connect WCCA TV 13.