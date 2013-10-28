

Governor Deval Patrick was a special guest of Mauro DePasquale’s on “Soapbox” Monday, Oct. 28th, 2013. The Governor was in Worcester making 2 announcements creating opportunity and growth for residents in central Massachusetts. At Quinsigamond Community College, a new general academic buidling will support the campus’ growing enrollment and a new state-of-the-art WRTA maintenance facility will support the region’s public transportation needs.

Watch Soapbox #901 to see the interview.