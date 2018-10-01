WCCA News

WCCA studio closed on Columbus Day, October 8

Posted October 1, 2018 at 6:03 pm by webmaster

The WCCA studio will be closed on Monday October 8, 2018 in observance of Columbus Day.

Visit the Worcester Columbus Day Parade website to learn about the parade on Sunday, October 7, 2018 12:30 pm.

Christoforo Colombo

