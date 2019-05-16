WCCA and FMG present
YOUR COOL for JUNE
CENTRAL MASS JAZZ FEST 2019
An affordable destination event that is fun for the whole family!
JUNE 22, 2019 starting at 12:00 noonA FULL DAY of credible celebrity jazz artists. A unique experience not found anywhere in Central Massachusetts. It’s about the music. AMERICA’s MUSIC. A music that defines America’s rich history and promise of the future. A music that is diverse, where all instruments have a voice, celebrates Community, and provides a platform for artist to truly be free in their performance. FUN and ENGAGING: The morning offers a CMJF 5 K that starts and ends at the Park, followed by a full day of great music, and engaging activities, including a jazz clinic, artist exhibits, creative art activities, a host of cultural organizations including the Worcester Art Museum, and a strolling magician, and more. Relax on your blanket or beach chair and enjoy.
FREE FREE FREEAccess to the show is free, however we are encouraging people to bring one non-perishable food item to benefit the Worcester County Food Bank. Thanks to FMG our presenting sponsor and to all our gold sponsors for making this a true community collaborative to celebrate and make accessible music arts in Worcester. ABOUT WCCA TV Proceeds to benefit non-profit WCCA TV YOUR community public access television center. WCCA TV is your television arts center and public service that gives everyone access to multiple media channels and outlets to: freely express themselves and share stories, promote events and organizations, kick start business and elevate entrepreneurship; to celebrate free speech; to LEARN CREATE, and CONNECT with Worcester and the World. WCCA TV 194 and at wccatv.com. For more visit www.centralmassjazzfest.com KIRBY FOUNDATION Worcester Family Eye Care www.wccatv.com