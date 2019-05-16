WCCA and FMG present

YOUR COOL for JUNE

CENTRAL MASS JAZZ FEST 2019

An affordable destination event that is fun for the whole family!

JUNE 22, 2019 starting at 12:00 noon

Welcome to beautiful Cristoforo Colombo (EAST) Park , Shrewsbury Street, Worcester MA In the heart of Worcester’s famous Restaurant Row with its new sprinkler park. Worcester’s Restaurant Row is home to dozens of dynamic and diverse eateries from cozy pubs to fine dining.

It’s about the music

A unique experience not found anywhere in Central Massachusetts.. AMERICA’s MUSIC. A music that defines America’s rich history and promise of the future. A music that is diverse, where all instruments have a voice, celebrates Community, and provides a platform for artist to truly be free in their performance.: The morning offers a CMJF 5 K that starts and ends at the Park, followed by a full day of great music, and engaging activities, including a jazz clinic, artist exhibits, creative art activities, a host of cultural organizations including the Worcester Art Museum, and a strolling magician, and more. Relax on your blanket or beach chair and enjoy.

FREE FREE FREE

Or contact 508-755-1880 michael@wccatv.com