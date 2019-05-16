CENTRAL MASS JAZZ FEST 2019

     WCCA and FMG present

YOUR COOL for JUNE

CENTRAL MASS JAZZ FEST 2019

An affordable destination event that is fun for the whole family!

JUNE 22, 2019 starting at 12:00 noon

Welcome to beautiful Cristoforo Colombo (EAST) Park , Shrewsbury Street, Worcester MA In the heart of Worcester’s famous Restaurant Row with its new sprinkler park. Worcester’s Restaurant Row is home to dozens of dynamic and diverse eateries from cozy pubs to fine dining.
A FULL DAY of credible celebrity jazz artists. A unique experience not found anywhere in Central Massachusetts.
It’s about the music. AMERICA’s MUSIC. A music that defines America’s rich history and promise of the future. A music that is diverse, where all instruments have a voice, celebrates Community, and provides a platform for artist to truly be free in their performance.
FUN and ENGAGING: The morning offers a CMJF 5 K that starts and ends at the Park, followed by a full day of great music, and engaging activities, including a jazz clinic, artist exhibits, creative art activities, a host of cultural organizations including the Worcester Art Museum, and a strolling magician, and more. Relax on your blanket or beach chair and enjoy.

FREE FREE FREE

Access to the show is free, however we are encouraging people to bring one non-perishable food item to benefit the Worcester County Food Bank. Thanks to FMG our presenting sponsor and to all our gold sponsors for making this a true community collaborative to celebrate and make accessible music arts in Worcester.
ABOUT WCCA TV Proceeds to benefit non-profit WCCA TV YOUR community public access television center. WCCA TV is your television arts center and public service that gives everyone access to multiple media channels and outlets to: freely express themselves and share stories, promote events and organizations, kick start business and elevate entrepreneurship; to celebrate free speech; to LEARN CREATE, and CONNECT with Worcester and the World.  WCCA TV 194 and at wccatv.com.
For more visit www.centralmassjazzfest.com
Or contact 508-755-1880  michael@wccatv.com
KIRBY FOUNDATION                                                                                                        Worcester Family Eye Care www.wccatv.com
