IMPORTANT MEMO TO MEMBERS and FRIENDS OF WCCA TV

Dear WCCA TV Members and Supporters;

On behalf of all of the WCCA TV Staff, Board and Volunteers, we want to thank for your continued support and participation.

The health and well-being of you and our staff is of the utmost importance to us. Due to the seriousness regarding the spread of this dangerous Covid-19 virus, we ask that if you’re feeling sick or experience symptoms in any way (fever, cough, congestion, etc.), PLEASE reschedule your appointments and Studio production activities.

If you come to the Studio Facility and are sick or exhibit symptoms, we will politely ask you to reschedule your appointments for a later date after April 17, 2020. Whereas Pandemic Emergency procedures are asking for a minimal of 5+ feet social distancing between individuals, only one person will be allowed in edit suites and control rooms at a time unless for a necessary need.

News and information and steps needed to address this COVID-19 situation changes every day, which means our work flow will be subject to change daily. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

WCCA TV is dedicated to providing update information and links to the most reliable professional resources to you on Cable channel 194, at wccatv.com and wccatv.com/blogs, and on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

WCCA TV is doing its best to ensure the Studio Facility is sanitary place and we want to help keep everyone safe and informed. City of Worcester website

Thank you for your cooperation. Together we will get through this.

Mauro DePasquale, Executive Director, WCCA TV 3/16/20