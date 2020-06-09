WCCA TV IS OPENING WITH SAFETY IN MIND

We are excited to welcome you (slowly) back to WCCA TV and hope you begin to produce/edit your program again at our station.

During Phase I. we may have to alter studio hours and staff availability. Access will be by appointment only. Please contact your WCCA TV Production facilitator (Frank, Adam, Jen or Bill) to schedule production time(s).

Studio procedures have been modified to accommodate a safe, clean, and nearly touchless production process. Space in our studio will be limited to a total of four persons including camera operators. Staff and volunteer users will clean and disinfect all work areas thoroughly before and after each use. Our facilitators will explain and train you on the details in person. WCCA will not make water or bottled water available. No food is allowed in equipment rooms unless authorized by Management.

Interviews and other content may be conducted in the studio predicated upon the State Phase 1 protocols in studio or via Skype or Zoom

We have made the edit rooms single use only. Persons editing must bring their own headphones. The same hygiene standards apply during use of these rooms, and they must be scheduled in advance.

Staff and community volunteers & guests will wear face mask at all times, where physical distancing is not possible

To reserve your time, contact 508-755-1880.

If you, or anyone you have been in contact with, are experiencing any of the following symptoms; Fever or Feverish, Cough, Sore Throat, Shortness of Breath, Unusual Fatigue, Chills, Body Aches, we ask that you stay home and call us at 508-755-1880 to reschedule.

All staff and WCCA TV members will be required to maintain social distancing at all times. Spacing between persons should be at least six feet.

Please limit any belongings that you bring with you. We ask that you either leave your coat and purse in the car or keep it on your lap if possible.

Please do not bring any visitors with you, including your children, to the studio at this time. This will help us limit the number of people in the studio to help us meet protocol capacity.

Please sanitize your hands when entering the studio, after using the restroom, or after touching your face. Sanitize them by either using hand sanitizer or by properly washing using soap and water.

We will require that you wear a mask and gloves when editing. We ask that you wear a mask that secures behind the ears. WCCA does not supply gloves or mask.

Please do not bring outside beverages or food in to the studio or edit suites.



We ask for your patience and understanding during this time as we are working quickly and very diligently to be both accommodating and conscientious to your needs.

We are incorporating extensive new and improved sanitation practices into every aspect of our operation.

We appreciate your kindness and support during this difficult time in history.

Sincerely,

Mauro DePasquale, Executive Director